Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 20,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.5 %

VPG stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

