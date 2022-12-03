W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $602.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.