Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.79

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$195.79 and last traded at C$195.71, with a volume of 19879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$194.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.36 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$184.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.20.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

