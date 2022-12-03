Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

WSO stock opened at $266.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

