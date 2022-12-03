Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

