Wells Fargo & Company Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.62.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day moving average is $235.96.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.