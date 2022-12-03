Wells Fargo & Company Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $175.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

