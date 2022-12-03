Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $47,298,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $65.64 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

