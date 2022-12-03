Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 628,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.4 %

WHITF stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

