Wolfe Research Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $235.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

