Wolfe Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Underperform

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $249.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

