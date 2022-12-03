Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.60. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $550.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 209.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Yalla Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 5,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 266,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

