Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.65. Yext shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 6,776 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Yext by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth $635,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 29.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $564,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.