Yossi Sela Sells 34,529 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog Company Profile

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

