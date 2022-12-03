Yossi Sela Sells 34,529 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFrog Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
