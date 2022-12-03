Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.