Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.33.
Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.