Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.