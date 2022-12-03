Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $332.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

