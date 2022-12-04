11,469 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,630,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,137 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

