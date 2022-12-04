131,300 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 131,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at $939,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQ stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

