13,420 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 2.7 %

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

KNTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.