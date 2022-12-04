14,735 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INT opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

