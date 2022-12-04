15,724 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,535 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 487,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

