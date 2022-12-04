16,523 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

