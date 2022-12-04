1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.90 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.12.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
