2,297 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $11,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.94. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

