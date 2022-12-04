3,800 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 7.1 %

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

