41,324 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 396,132 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F45 Training to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

F45 Training Price Performance

About F45 Training

Shares of FXLV opened at $2.64 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.