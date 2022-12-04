6,661 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of THC stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

