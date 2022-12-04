9,673 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

