Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed Stock Down 0.1 %

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.09.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.