Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

AAP stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

