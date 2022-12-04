Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.14 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

