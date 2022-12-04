Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,527 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,728 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.