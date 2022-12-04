AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AGCO by 60.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 261,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AGCO by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

