Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 193,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

