Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 412.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,333 shares of company stock worth $13,053,196. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.87. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

