Alan Yu Purchases 22,100 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,393,298 shares in the company, valued at $103,210,440.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu bought 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

