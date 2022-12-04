Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $19,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.18 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.