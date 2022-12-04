Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $874,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.