AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,139,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

