AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 146,938 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.9 %

ASO stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

