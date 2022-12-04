AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Down 0.2 %

PLTK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Insider Activity

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.