AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,606 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,541,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of VRT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

