AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,894 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE NHI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.