AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,498 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $8,862,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 519.1% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

FHI stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $2,792,922. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

