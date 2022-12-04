AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

