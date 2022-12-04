AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.