AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $81,277,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.



