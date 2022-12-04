AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.