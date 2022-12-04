AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $25,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $21,224,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

